Rejoice, the Epic Games Store has finally added a search function

The Epic Games Store has a search bar now. The potential Steam-beater has been open now for several months without any sort of search function but, finally, someone at the company seems to have remembered it was 2019 and added one in.

Considering the Epic Games Store grew somewhat organically out of the launcher for Fortnite, and the store launched with just three games, it’s kind of understandable how the store didn’t start with a search bar, but after several AAA releases it’s astounding that until today there was just one store with unlimited scroll and no way to search it beyond spelunking in and hoping you find what you were looking for.

Nonetheless, developer Sergey Galyonkin (yes, the one behind Steam Spy, a Twitter account that hasn’t posted since February 7) pointed out both that the search function was now in place but also that more features would be launched as more games joined the service.

However, considering it already has access to titles you can’t find elsewhere on PC at the moment like Metro Exodus, it’s great news that you can actually search for the games now.

If you’re just getting into the Epic Games Store now, here’s a write-up on how it could give Steam a headache, or you can just grab a free game: right now that game is Slime Rancher, which looks terrifying and adorable. Or I guess you could sit on the sidelines with your head in your hands, loudly querying how it is that a store product can launch in 2018 without a search bar.

Still, here’s hoping the store adds some other features and remembers who user experience and interface works. Generally, I’m really enjoying the Epic Games Store, but it can be a little painful to use, and a few improvements would be warmly welcomed.

Have you been using the Epic Games Store? How’re you finding it?