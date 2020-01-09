Rejoice! Cheap 5G phones are coming in 2020

If you want a 5G phone right now, you’ve little option but to fork over far more than you would for a 4G edition. 5G-equipped versions of devices like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 carry a significant price premium over their LTE counterparts.

However, that’s all going to change this year, according to one major US network, who says an affordable array of 5G handsets will be available throughout the year.

Verizon Wireless says devices able to access the fastest mmWave 5G connectivity will be available for as little as $600 (around £459) by the end of 2020, with devices launching at a price point of around $800 (around £612) this spring.

That should ensure far greater adoption of 5G devices, as the hyper-fast connectivity becomes available in more areas around the country, both in the US and the UK.

Related: Best 5G Phones

While it’s unlikely to see the cost of flagship 5G devices coming down significantly, more mid-range phones will arrive packing modems capable of reaching next-gen speeds.

Speaking at CES 2020 (via CNET), Ronan Dunne, head of the Verizon Consumer Group, said Verizon plans to introduce around 20 5G devices on its network throughout 2020, which will likely assist with more affordable options becoming available.

At the higher end of the market, we can almost guarantee every significant flagship will arrive packing 5G connectivity. Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 865 system-on-a-chip, which will power most of the 2020 Android flagships, includes the Snapdragon X55 5G modem as standard, so we’re not likely to see many of the top devices arrive without 5G.

Whether Verizon’s approach is mirrored by UK networks remains to be seen, but we’re hoping to see a greater array of options than the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G, Galaxy S10 5G, Huawei Mate 20 X 5G and the much more affordable Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G, which costs £449 in the UK.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …