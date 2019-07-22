Rival companies are competing to launch the first 64-megapixel smartphone camera sensor. With at least three brands in the race, which one will be first?

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand has released publicity shots from the 64-megapixel camera set to feature on an upcoming unannounced smartphone. The sharp snapper could be the highest resolution smartphone camera ever — but that depends whether rival brands Realme and Samsung will be first in the picture.

Image Credit: Redmi/Weibo

Redmi posted the above image on Chinese social networking site Weibo on July 22. It demonstrates excellent fine detail of the eye and fur of a cat in close-up. Android Authority translates the accompanying text as: “Redmi’s first 64 million pixel sample. Every detail is complete. The mobile phone officially entered the 64 million pixel era!”

Just a month previously, Realme pulled a similar stunt. The company’s CEO posted the above tweet claiming it to be “the world’s first smartphone camera with 64MP”. The sensor would be one component of a quad camera, and Realme seem to be very confident of getting to the market before anyone else.

There’s a good chance that both of these Chinese manufacturers could be left in the dust behind Samsung, though. After all, the 64-megapixel sensor was developed and produced by Samsung. But from all the rumours we’ve heard so far, the flagship Galaxy Note 10 will not feature the sensor, instead opting for a more conservative 12-megapixel main camera; a key Samsung informant instead claims that the sensor will first arrive in the budget-focused A-series.

It’s worth noting that all the phones that rumoured to feature the sensor are on the mid-range of the price spectrum rather than being key flagships. It’s another indication that the higher megapixel count does not necessarily mean higher quality.

