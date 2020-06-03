Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series gets UK launch with enticing price-tag

Xiaomi has announced the Redmi Note 9 series smartphones, headlined by the Redmi Note 9 Pro, which offers some enticing specs for an even more enticing price point.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Pro, which is available to pre-order on Amazon for just £229, delivers a Snapdragon 720G processor clocked at 2.3GHz, accompanied by 6GB of RAM and a maximum of 128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB).

There’s a “flagship level” 6.67-inch punch-hole display with Gorilla Glass 5 and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+, while users can also expect a 5020mAh battery with the ability to charge at 30W. The company is promising a 57% recharge in half an hour.

Xiaomi is also promising a quad-camera on the rear of the device, which also benefits from Gorilla Glass coating, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor and accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel macro camera. There’s also a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait mode photography. The device also supports 4K video recording. The front-facing camera during is listed as 16-megapixels.

It’s available in Tropical Green, Interstellar Grey and Glacier White and also promises NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR blaster. There’s a side mounted finger print sensor for security.

You can watch the launch event embedded in the tweet below:

The standard Redmi Note 9 tones down the specs a little bit with a 6.53-inch display, with a Helio G85 processor. It keeps the same large battery size, but maxes out at 18W fast charging.

There’s a quad camera headlined by a 48-megapixel sensor, but also bringing ultra-wide and macro lenses into play. There’s also a 13-megapixel in-display selfie cam.

It’s available in Forest Green, Polar White and Midnight Grey and also offers NFC, 3.5mm jack and an IR blaster. It starts at £179 for the 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage version.

