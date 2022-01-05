Redmi K50 official specs reveal a mid-range monster

Specifications for the forthcoming Redmi K50 have been officially revealed ahead of its launch next month, and it’s shaping up to be a bit of a mid-range monster.

Over on the official Redmi Weibo page, the company has confirmed a February launch for its new phone. It’s also tipped its hand as to what to expect.

Most eye-catchingly, the Redmi K50 will run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Not only that, but it’ll be backed by a “dual liquid-cooled heat dissipation” (via Google Translate) system that covers a “super large area”.

This suggests a level of performance that will put certain flagship phones to shame, and a phone that should be of particular interest to mobile gamers on a budget.

We also learn that the Redmi K50 series will enjoy 120W charging for a 4700mAh battery, which will charge to full in just 17 minutes.

We’re assuming that these full specs will relate mainly to a Pro model, with a more moderately specced ‘plain’ K50 served as a budget alternative. Either way, those are some spicy components.

It’s worth noting that the Redmi K50 will probably be targeted primarily at India and other Asian markets, as the Redmi K40 was last year. Which might make you question why you should be interested in this latest spec reveal.

The answer lies in that aforementioned predecessor. While we never officially received the Redmi K40, it did appear in western markets under a couple of different names.

Ever heard of the Poco F3? One of our favourite mid-range phones of 2021 was effectively a rebadged Redmi K40. The Xiaomi Mi 11i, meanwhile, was essentially a rebadged Redmi K40 Pro+.

So while we may not see a direct launch of the Redmi K50 in the UK or US, we’re quite likely to see its specs and design under a different name. Maybe even a couple of different names.