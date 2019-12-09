Xiaomi has teased several enticing new details about its next handset, the Redmi K30. Will it offer premium features on a reasonable budget?

A series of posts on Chinese social network Weibo have revealed what we can expect to see from the Redmi K30, the sequel to the Redmi K20 (known as the Xiaomi Mi 9T in the UK), which was branded the “Flagship Killer 2.0” at launch as a clear dig aimed at the OnePlus 7. With impressive specs such as 5G connectivity and a 64-megapixel camera, can the K30 also aspire to knock flagship phones off their perch?

The K30 will be Redmi’s first-ever 5G phone, although a 4G variant of the device will also be available. The battery will have a 4500mAh capacity with an impressive 30W fast-charging capability. For greater flexibility, the device offers both NFC (enabling actions such as contactless payments), and a 3.5mm headphone jack that means you won’t have to rely on pricey bluetooth headphones.

The camera also looks to be an impressive set up, with the main Sony IMX 686 sensor having a resolution of 64-megapixels. The released image of the rear of the handset (at the top of the page) shows a total of four rear camera lenses, and a dual selfie camera present as a cutout in the screen, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.

We’ve got high expectations of this upcoming smartphone, since we were so impressed with the performance of the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro. The snappy performance, great camera, and attractive design helped this high-performing device on its way to an enviable 4.5/5 star rating — but there was still room for improvement, as it lacks some higher-end features such as wireless charging and waterproofing, while the software interface remains imperfect.

