Xiaomi has been testing out a very high refresh rate on the screen of its newest smartphone − one that’s far higher than the best Google or OnePlus can offer.

The general manager of the brand, Lu Weibing, shared a video (embedded below) on Chinese social media site Weibo, demonstrated that the Redmi K30 is capable of running a display refresh rate as high as 144Hz.

While it is currently in testing, it’s not clear yet as to whether this feature will make it to the final device when it’s launched near the end of February — but the smartphone is expected to at least offer 120Hz, which is very impressive for a smartphone.

For quite a long while PC gaming monitors have been able to offer 144Hz, yet it’s a rarity for smartphones at this time.

Dedicated gaming phones such as the Asus ROG Phone 2 and the Razer Phone 2 can offer refresh rates of 120Hz, while the mainstream market is led by the likes of the Google Pixel 4 and the OnePlus 7T Pro in this regard, which run refresh rates to a maximum of 90Hz.

The vast majority of the smartphone market is still stuck at 60Hz, which remains the industry standard.

On top of the enviable refresh rate, there are other reasons to anticipate the arrival of the Redmi K30. It will run on the Snapdragon 765G chipset and will therefore have 5G connectivity, and on top of that it will pack a formidable 4500mAh battery.

The cameras also look to be impressive, with four sensors located on the rear, including the main 64-megapixel snapper. In more practical terms, the K30 will fortunately feature NFC for contactless payments and such, along with a handy 3.5mm headphone jack for the audiophiles.

The device is expected to be released in India before the end of February, but we’re not yet certain when it will reach the UK.

