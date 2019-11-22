The Xiaomi Redmi K30 could surpass one of the OnePlus 7T Pro’s best features, according to recent leaks.

A mystery Xiaomi device has passed through China’s 3C certification – and it has a 33% faster refresh rate than the OnePlus 7T Pro.

A smartphone – identified by the model number M2001G7AE – was spotted passing the 3C certification by DroidShout earlier today. The device is rumoured to be the highly anticipated follow-up to the Redmi K20, the Redmi K30.

The filing describes a “5G Digital Mobile Phone” with a 30W charger in the box. If this the K30, we can look forward to a Redmi phone that supports the faster-than-4G mobile network as well as some seriously speedy charging power.

The Redmi K30 will also reportedly feature two punch-hole front cameras in the top right corner of its display and an industry-leading 120Hz refresh rate.

This is 33% faster than the 90Hz refresh rate on OnePlus’ flagship 7T Pro, which was released just over a month ago in October. One of the standout features on the 7T Pro was its super fast 90Hz refresh rate.

We explained the advantage of a fast refresh rate in our review of the 7T Pro:

“The 90Hz max refresh rate also makes it wonderfully smooth to use and will offer a minor competitive advantage to online mobile gamers. A higher refresh and polling rate reduces the amount of delay between you enacting a command and it playing out on screen”.

While there are certainly quicker refresh rates out there – think the Razer Phone 2 – you’ll generally find them on proper gaming phones so Xiaomi’s midrange Redmi getting this feature is pretty exciting.

According to Anzhuo.cn, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun confirmed the Redmi K30 will arrive in December at the Xiaomi Developers Conference earlier this month. Meanwhile, the Redmi K30 Pro is expected to be unveiled in the first quarter of 2020.

If these dates are correct, we shouldn’t need to wait long to see if the smartphone can really stand up to OnePlus’ speedy refresh rate.

