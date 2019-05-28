Xiaomi’s Redmi line has always been aimed at the budget end of the smartphone market − until now, it seems. The new Redmi K20 Pro kicks things up a notch. But despite the near-premium specs, the Redmi manages to dodge premium pricing – making it a serious player in the cheaper phone market.

The most startling aspect of the Redmi K20 Pro is its processor. The phone houses a Snapdragon 855 – Samsung’s flagship range of Galaxy phones uses the same processor in the US. The premium Snapdragon processor also features in the new OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The Redmi K20 Pro really doesn’t skimp on performance. Along with the 855, the K20 Pro can come with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

Related: Best cheap phones

According to GSMArena, the Redmi K20 Pro is definitely one of the cheapest phones to contain the 855 – starting off at CNY2499 (~£290) for the base model and topping off at CNY2999 (~£343) for the fully-kitted out version.

For that money, you could buy around two or three Redmi K20 Pro phones for the price of one Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and – maybe – have some cash left over for some 3.5mm headphones.

Yes, that’s right. The Redmi K20 Pro has also avoided ditching the jack. Qualcomm’s Aqstic hi-res audio codec is being utilised to give you the best possible 3.5mm performance while it still lasts.

Another crowdpleaser will be the lack of screen notch. The K20 Pro opts for a selfie camera design similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro – a square mechanism rising from the top of the phone.

Related: Best Android phones

The Redmi K20 Pro hasn’t just borrowed the selfie camera solution from the OnePlus 7 Pro. The rear camera on the device is also the same as the OnePlus flagship. The Sony IMX586 48-megapixel sensor sits alongside a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

Redmi previously teased slow-motion video recording on the K20 Pro and now we know it does come with the feature – having the ability to record at 960 frames per second.