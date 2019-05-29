Another Xiaomi phone is getting the Android Q beta – here’s how to install

Xiaomi has only just launched the ‘flagship killer’ K20 Pro, but it can already access the Android Q beta. Here’s how, and what it changes for your phone.

If you weren’t impressed by the price or specs of the K20 Pro then you should at least be pleasantly surprised by the decision to extend the Android Q beta to this new phone.

GSMArena reports that to get this refreshed OS you need to download the latest MiFlash package, fastboot the device by shutting it down with the volume and power button, and then plugging it into your PC. Then you can use the software available on the MIUI website to restart your phone with the Android Q beta.

Related: Best Phones

The Android 3 beta will be continually updated with new tweaks, and includes new interface options such as dark mode. It’s currently available to download on selected phones, including the Google Pixel 3 XL, OnePlus 6T, Sony Xperia XZ3, and Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Related: Best Android Phones

If early-availability software is not impressive enough, the K20 Pro is replete with very impressive specs. The processor is Qualcomm’s top of the line Snapdragon 855, and the 4000mAh should hold up well even against heavy usage. There’s a triple camera on the rear, which has a 48-megapixel main wideangle camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. The selfie camera has a similar pop-up design to that of the OnePlus 7 Pro which allows for a greater screen-to-body ratio.

So far we just have the Chinese price for the device, which starts off at ¥2499 (~£285/$360) for the 6GB RAM & 64GB Storage base model. It’s expected to come to India as well, but a UK launch has not been confirmed yet — and if it does arrive here it might do so under a different name. Although the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro sounds like a tempting prospect on paper, you’ll have to check our full review once it’s released to see if it’s really worth your cash.