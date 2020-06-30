Xiaomi has just unveiled new details about offshoot Redmi’s latest budget device. We’ve been big fans of Redmi phones in the past, so let’s see how the Redmi 9A stands up.

Redmi has so far been a little bit coy about releasing all the information and specs for the 9A, however it has released a few specs

Redmi 9A Specs

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand has been churning out cheap, yet impressive, phones for a while now and they usually have some of the best specs in their class. The Redmi 9A continues this trend, with an HD+ display, octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset along with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. Of course, these are fairly low-end internals, however this device will likely sit firmly in the very affordable end of the market.

You’ve got a huge 5000mAh battery too that Xiaomi says has a ‘high charge cycle count’ that should, when paired with the 720p display, lead to some fairly long endurance.

On the back there is also 13MP camera with ‘AI’ and a 5MP camera around the front for selfie.

Redmi 9A Design

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A is a fairly standard looking phone. The front is covered by a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a small droplet notch protruding into the screen and a fairly slim bezel running around the sides. A few years ago this would have looked like a flagship device, but now it’s par for the course in the mid-range and even low-end.

On the back, the phone looks to be fairly minimal. The images in the Facebook announcement show a shiny blue rear, with a capsule cutout for the camera and pretty much nothing else. There’s a USB-C port on the bottom alongside a speaker and you’ll find a flash in the camera module too.

One mystery seems to be where, or even if, there’s a fingerprint scanner on this phone.

Redmi 9A Price and Release Date

No UK or European pricing or even a release date for those regions was announced alongside the reveal. However, in Malaysia it’ll set you back RM359 which is just less than £70. We’ll update this page when we know more about the specific specs and wider release window.

