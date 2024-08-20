RedMagic enters the PC gaming arena with the all-metal Titan 16 Pro

The RedMagic Titan 16 Pro gaming laptop has been announced, bringing an established gaming phone brand to the world of PC gaming.

We’ve reviewed a fair few RedMagic devices in our time, but they’ve all been gaming-oriented Android smartphones. Check out our RedMagic 9S Pro review for the most recent an example of that.

The RedMagic Titan 16 Pro, however, is notable for being the Nubia sub-brand’s first 16-inch Windows laptop. Naturally, it too comes with a big focus on gaming.

The RedMagic Titan 16 Pro is built around an Intel Core i9-14900H processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, together with 16GB of DDR5 5600MHz RAM (expandable up to 32GB) and a 1TB SSD. All that power requires a meaty cooling system, and you appear to get that here with four copper tubes and custom integrated turbofans.

It’s fronted by a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 touch display, with a rapid 240Hz refresh rate and a top brightness of 500 nits. There’s DTS-X Ultra Sound support, as well as an FHD 1080p camera around front.

Image: RedMagic

On the connectivity front you get one Thunderbolt 4 port, a single USB-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a gigabit ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There’s also support for Wi-Fi 6E.

Also notable is the RedMagic Titan 16 Pro’s design. Yes, there’s a little RGB bling in the form of a RedMagic logo on the back, on the internal hinge, and on the keyboard, but what stands out is an all-metal build in stealthy black.

The RedMagic Titan 16 Pro will be available to buy from the RedMagic website on August 29 in the US, Canada, Mexico, and across EU territories. We’ve reached out to RedMagic to see what the situation is here in the UK, and will update this story when we hear more.

The sole configuration will cost $1699 / €1759, which works out to about £1,300.

If you happen to live in one of those countries, RedMagic is running a “daily limited offer” from August 22 to August 29, whereby a $99 (about £76) deposit will secure you one of the first batch of RedMagic Titan 16 Pro laptops and free accessories worth up to $199.