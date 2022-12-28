 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

RedMagic 8 Pro gaming phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 rolls out

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The RedMagic 8 Pro has launched in China, providing the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered gaming phone.

The RedMagic 8 Pro and the RedMagic 8 Pro Plus are available from today in China, while the company has confirmed that it will roll out to other markets from January 16, 2023.

As such, this might just have become the fastest phone on the market. The first phones running on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 have only just started dribbling out, but this is the first dedicated gaming phone to pack Qualcomm’s impressive chip.

While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is an off-the-shelf component, RedMagic’s ICE 11.0 cooling system (which includes 11 layers and a dedicated cooling fan) should ensure that the chip can run flat out for longer periods, resulting in superior sustained performance compared to regular phones.

Both phones also feature the Red Core 2 gaming chip, which can apparently handle various effects and vibration feedback.

I reviewed the RedMagic 7S Pro in July, and found it to be “an incredibly powerful gaming phone with slick physical controls and a relatively reserved look”. That seems to be the case here with the RedMagic 8 Pro line too, with a bold new industrial flat-edged design and an all-screen front, as well as the return of those shoulder buttons.

Both phones are led by a 6.8-inch OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate (not the highest for a gaming phone, but still decent) and a 1300 nits peak brightness. Those 1.48mm-thick bezels look especially slick, aided by a 16MP under-display selfie camera. I found this component to be terrible at actually taking selfies in the RedMagic 7S Pro, but maybe this second generation component will be better.

As for the main camera, Nubia (a former sub-brand of ZTE) has improved matters with a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor. That’s the same sensor that you’ll find in the Galaxy S22. There’s no telephoto again, and the ultra-wide is a humble 8MP example, accompanied by a 2MP macro sensor.

There’s a 6000mAh battery powering the Pro along, and a 5000mAh battery in the Pro Plus. The regular 8 Pro gives you 80W charging, while the Plus model goes all in with 165W.

As always, the more expensive model, the RedMagic 8 Pro Plus, comes with the option of a transparent back cover, exposing some of the phone’s inner workings.

Pricing starts from 3999 yuan for the RedMagic 8 Pro, and 5199 yuan for the 8 Pro Plus. We’ll let you know once global prices become available, but these are generally very well priced phones given their meaty specs.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 4 weeks ago
Best Gaming Phones 2022: The top smartphones for gaming on the go

Best Gaming Phones 2022: The top smartphones for gaming on the go

Max Parker 1 month ago
Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Review

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Review

Jon Mundy 1 month ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.