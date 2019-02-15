Red iPhone XS and XS Max could be here sooner than you thought

If you’re planning an imminent flagship iPhone purchase, but don’t like the colours on offer, you might want to wait a few weeks.

Rumour has it, Apple is planning PRODUCT (RED) versions of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max smartphones before the end of this month. Each purchase of a (PRODUCT)RED device contributes to the Global Fund to fight AIDS.

Should Apple launch the red shade, it would accompany the existing Silver, Space Gray and Gold versions of the two high-end Apple devices. The entry-level iPhone XR already has a (PRODUCT)RED colourway, joining the white, black, blue, yellow and coral devices.

Apple has been a long-time supporter of the (PRODUCT)RED non-profit dating all the way back to its iPod range, and as of last year had contributed $160m to the fund. The company is also selling versions of its Apple Watch band, Beats Solo Wireless headphones, and an iPad Smart Cover.

Related: Best iPhone 2019

Last April it launched iPhone 8 and 8 Plus devices in the red shade, but chose not to include the iPhone X in that launch. Given the rumour first reported by iGeneration (via 9to5Mac), the launch could come a little early this year.

Apple has struggled to meet sales expectations for the iPhone XS and XS Max, amid a general slowing of demand for upgrades. Perhaps, as well as doing a little good in the world, the early launch could put a spring in the step for iPhone sales as the new season rolls around.

Recent rumours have also suggested Apple could introduce a green iteration of the iPhone XR that, rumours have suggested, has outperformed its more illustrious flagship devices in terms of sales.

Are the PROJECT(RED) iPhones always the pick of the bunch? Will this release revive iPhone XS and XS Max sales? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.