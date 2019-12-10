Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool Live Stream: How to watch the Champions League early kick-off

Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool Live Stream — How to watch the game on any device, wherever you are

Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool: We’re nearing the end of the Champions League group stage and there have been some very entertaining fixtures so far. Tonight Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool is one of the stand-out matches, as the two go toe-to-toe in Group E. Here’s how you can tune in and watch the group unfold, on any device, wherever you are.

It’s a battle of table-toppers tonight, as Premier League leaders Liverpool take on the leaders of the Austrian Bundesliga – Red Bull Salzburg.

As it stands the current European champions, Liverpool, are on top of Group E. However, a win for RB Salzburg this evening could see Liverpool slip to third, if Napoli also win. The Italian side face Genk in the other early kick-off.

Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool Kick-Off — When does the match start?

The match kicks off at 17.55pm GMT, this evening, at Red Bull Salzburg’s stadium, ‘The Red Bull Arena’. Don’t get caught out by the early kick off time.

Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool TV Channel — What channel is the game on?

BT Sport have the broadcast rights for the Champions League nailed down. Liverpool vs Salzburg will be screened on BT Sport 3.

If you’re channel hopping, to keep an eye on the way the whole group is panning out, then Napoli vs Genk is available on BT Sport 1.

Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool Live Stream — Where to watch the game online, wherever you are

You can also live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you’re a BT customer but you’re away on holiday or business and worried that you might not be able to access BT Sport, a common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country. We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool Match Preview

In the Premier League, Liverpool are eight points ahead of their nearest rivals, Leicester, and have won their last seven league fixtures. Things haven’t been quite so simple in the Champions League group stage though, despite Liverpool’s position at the top of the group.

In their last Champions League fixture, back in November, Napoli drew with Liverpool at Anfield and Dejan Lovren’s equalising header was all that separated the Italian’s from victory.

Perhaps more importantly, Liverpool had already lost to Napoli in the Group E opener and didn’t make particularly easy work of underdogs, Genk, who they managed to defeat 2-1 on a subdued night at Anfield.

The reds will need to kick into top gear now, to finish the group stage in style and ensure qualification for the knockouts.

While the Austrian’s are outsiders tonight, they lost 4-3 when they came to Anfield, showing they have the capabilities to score against Jurgen Klopp’s side. They’ve managed some good results since too, drawing 1-1 with Napoli last month and taking a 5-1 league win on Saturday to cement their place at the top of the Austrian Bundesliga.

