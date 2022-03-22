 large image

How to recover deleted messages from Instagram

Hannah Davies
Your Instagram DMs are a great way to keep up with friends, whether you’re responding directly to their stories or just dropping in to say hi. But, what can you do if you accidentally delete a message? 

Is it possible to retrieve deleted messages from Instagram? The answer is yes and no. Scroll down to learn all you need to know about recovering old messages from Instagram. 

While there is one common way to recover deleted messages from Instagram, it’s important to note that the method can be very hit and miss as far as its success rate goes. 

Some people claim that downloading an archive of their Instagram data has allowed them to recover deleted messages, while others (including us) found it didn’t work for them. It all depends on what Instagram has stored on its servers. 

It seems the easiest way to ensure you can always recover your messages is to download your data regularly so that, if they do get deleted, you have a backed-up copy on hand that you can look back on. 

Luckily, it’s exactly the same process. 

What you’ll need: 

  • An Instagram account 
  • Up to 48 hours for your request to process 

The Short Version 

  1. Log in to Instagram in your browser
  2. Go to your Privacy and Security settings 
  3. Scroll down to Data Download and hit Request Download 
  4. Confirm your details and wait for an email 
  5. Click the download link to download your data 
  6. Open the file and check the Messages folder 

  1. Step
    1

    Go to Instagram.com in your browser

    This isn’t something that can be done in the Instagram app. Open Instagram in your browser

  2. Step
    2

    Sign in to your account

    You may already find yourself signed in if you’ve logged into Instagram recently. Sign in to Instagram

  3. Step
    3

    Go to your profile

    You can do this by clicking the profile icon in the top-right corner and selecting Profile. Click on your profile

  4. Step
    4

    Click Edit Profile

    This option should be right next to your username. Click Edit Profile

  5. Step
    5

    Click Privacy and Security

    This will be on the left side of the screen. Click Privacy and Security

  6. Step
    6

    Scroll down and click Request Download

    You can find the link directly under the Data Download heading. Click Request Download

  7. Step
    7

    Click Next to confirm your email address and chosen information format

    Stick with HTML if you just want to view your data and not import it into other services. Click Next

  8. Step
    8

    Enter your password and click Request Download

    Instagram warns it could take up to 48 hours for you to receive a link in your email inbox, though ours took an hour and a half. Click Request Download

  9. Step
    9

    Once you receive the email, click Download Information

    This will send you back to Instagram. You may need to log in again to verify it’s you. Click Download Information in the email

  10. Step
    10

    Click Download Information

    The link will be available for up to two weeks, so be sure to download it before that time period is up or you’ll need to request a new link. Click Download information on Instagram

  11. Step
    11

    Head to the Messages folder to see an archive of your chats!

    It’s important to note that this folder will only contain the information that is stored on Instagram’s servers, so you might not find everything you’re looking for.

Troubleshooting

What if this doesn’t work?

If Instagram can’t retrieve your deleted messages from its servers, you can try using a third party app to find them for you. Just make sure you use an app that you trust and bear in mind that this may not work either.

The best way to recover deleted Instagram messages is to keep a regular back up of all your data using the method above.

Can I recover deleted comments on Instagram? 

You can recover comments immediately after you post delete them by tapping on the red banner that appears when you hit delete.

