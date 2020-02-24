Realme X50 Pro: Quad camera, 5G and 65W fast-charging at a low price

Realme has unveiled a new 5G smartphone with startling specs and an absurdly low price.

The Realme X50 Pro will be the first device from the brand (and one of the first overall) to boast the Snapdragon 865 chipset. This should let it offer flagship level performance and offer user next-gen’ 5G connectivity.

The battery specs are also stunning, as we’ve come to expect from Realme and Oppo – not only is the capacity a very healthy 4500mAh but you can fully charge it in just 32 minutes thanks to the new 65W SuperDart technology (you’ll be relived to know it’s got a new liquid cooling system to dissipate the heat generated.)

These impressive internals are encased in a smooth exterior which is available in Red Rust or Moss Green colours. The design is not especially path-breaking, but it does feature a neat cut-out selfie in the top left of the display like the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. The AMOLED screen measures 6.44-inches with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 92% screen-to-body ratio. The display itself supports HDR10+ for greater contrast, and it has a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling along with a 180Hz touch sampling rate for great responsiveness.

The selfie snappers alone could compete with the rear camera sensors of several smartphones, consisting as they do of a lead 32-megapixel sensor plus an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens (with 105-degree field-of-view). But on the back of the phone there’s a total of four different sensors, as follows:

64-megapixel main camera

8-megapixel ultrawide lens

12-megapixel zoom lens

Black & white portrait lens

This set-up should provide a decent level of versatility for taking still images, and camera can support 4K resolution video.

Prices for the handsets in Spain have been revealed as follows for each storage variant:

8GB RAM & 128GB storage: €599 (~£500)

8GB RAM & 256GB storage: €669 (~£560)

12GB & 256GB storage: €749 (~£630)

While you can’t take the approximate currency conversions to Sterling as gospel truth, the prices are very promising for a smartphones that’s packed with high-level specifications. The phone will be available to buy in Europe from April, at which point the full regional pricing will be disclosed.

