Realme has announced that its next smartphone will use Samsung’s cutting-edge 64-megapixel sensor as part of a quad rear camera.

The CEO of Realme, Madhav Sheth, revealed on Twitter that the company’s next handset will have the high-resolution GW1 64-megapixel sensor. First announced in May 2019, this cutting-edge sensor is the very latest in imaging tech from Samsung, which hasn’t even released an own-brand phone that features it. As a taste of what’s to come, here’s a cityscape shot taken with the device:

As you can see from the watermark in the bottom-left corner of the image, the upcoming device will boast a quad camera enhanced by AI. We’re looking forward to getting our hand son the device and testing the performance first-hand — and it looks like we won’t have much longer to wait, seeing as Madhav Sheth confirmed that it will launch in Q4 2019, starting in India. There’s no word yet as to whether it will be released in the UK or not.

The first of the brand’s smartphones to launch in the UK was the Realme 3 Pro. This is a very impressive device which we awarded 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review. The camera packs in plenty of detail and reduces noise very well even in low light conditions, and the battery is also stunning: a huge 4045mAh capacity complemented by the blistering SuperVOOC fast-charge. Incredibly this device starts from just €199 (~£178) but it’s only available directly from RealMe’s website.

While the sensor resolution and track record lead us to hope for great things from Realme’s next device, at this point we can by no means guarantee that it will be the perfect package for photo enthusiasts on a budget — you’ll have to wait for our full review after release to see if the specs really stack up to our high expectations.

