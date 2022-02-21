 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Realme to unveil “world’s fastest smartphone charging technology” at MWC

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Writer

Realme is going to show off the fastest-ever smartphone charging hardware in a few days’ time at MWC 2022, but which phones will support it?

MWC 2022 is the annual showcase of many of the year’s most important developments in mobile technology, and we’re very excited to see the latest and great announcements from the likes of Samsung, Huawei, and more. But it turns out that Realme could very well steal the show thanks to an official teaser that the brand has just released.

The company boasted on Twitter (above) that its UDCA charging system would be the “world’s fastest smartphone charging technology”, even challenging its followers to guess the potential wattage that the charger would boast, before its official launch takes place on 28 February. The accompanying hashtag is #GreaterThanYouSee.

This record-breaking charging system could therefore outstrip that even the 125W UltraDart charging that it unveiled in July 2021, for a truly blistering pace of charge that would see your phone’s battery topped up from zero to full in a just a matter of a few minutes. If you’re a bit absent-minded and sometimes forget to charge your phone overnight, then this could potentially be a great help when you need a bit of extra juice and don’t have time to wait.

The flagship phone most recently released by the brand, the Realme 9 Pro Plus, offered 60W charging (which is still very impressive), but that would likely pale in comparison to this new technology; the question is whether the new Realme charging system will actually be announced with a phone, or simply as a concept when the curtains lifts at MWC 2022.

It’s most likely that for the time being it will be a standalone project, with compatible smartphones to be announced months or even over a year afterwards. Nonetheless, it will be thrilling to see it in action, even if only as a prototype for the time being.

You might like…

What is Apple Tap to Pay?

What is Apple Tap to Pay?

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
What is Samsung Knox?

What is Samsung Knox?

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro camera details emerge

Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro camera details emerge

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
The new iOS and Android YouTube design looks great

The new iOS and Android YouTube design looks great

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
Are iPhones more secure than Android phones?

Are iPhones more secure than Android phones?

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
5 things we expect from the Samsung Galaxy S22 Unpacked event

5 things we expect from the Samsung Galaxy S22 Unpacked event

Peter Phelps 4 weeks ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Writer
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.