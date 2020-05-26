Realme’s Smart TVs have finally landed – but the Watch is much more exciting

The company has just unveiled a pair of reasonably priced Smart TVs alongside a spiffy looking watch. While neither offering is ground-breaking, the Watch definitely packs more punch.

Both of the new TV models still offer fairly respectable specs for their price brackets. Powered by a quad-core Mediatek processor, the screens have support for Dolby Audio and feature a virtually bezel-less design. They also both use Realme’s “Chroma Boost” picture engine, which means the screens can reach up to 400 nits of brightness.

Unfortunately, neither model has full-fat 4K. Instead, the smaller model is HD-ready, and the larger screen offers full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels.)

Set to go on sale in India on June 2nd, the 43-inch screen will set you back ₹21,999 (~£236) and the smaller model ₹12,999 (~£140).

Realme revealed a new smart watch alongside the new TVs, which packs a 1.4-inch LED screen. The wearable comes with 12 different faces, but the company says that over 100 new faces will be coming with a future OTA update.

At ₹3,999 (or £49.99 in the UK) the watch comes with most of the features you would expect: smart notifications, heart rate monitor, and an activity tracker capable of tracking 14 different sports. But it’s also capable of tracking your blood-oxygen levels, and has built-in controls for your smartphone’s music and camera.

On top of the above, it’s got a water resistance rating of IP68 and allows you to control other smart gadgets in your home.

Realme already has a fitness tracker on the market for ₹3,999 (~£16). This gadget isn’t capable of tracking as many diverse sports though, and has very limited functionality, so we could see the old device take a nosedive in popularity when this offering hits the shelves.

As a brand, Realme has a reputation for making very cheap gadgets that make the most out of their limited specs. While the company’s smartphones haven’t blown us away, we’re usually suitably impressed by their performance in light of their low price tags.

Presumably, its transferring that business model across to its new smart products, but until we get our hands on the devices we can’t judge how well the set-up translates.

