If you want your next camera to have a serious upgrade in resolution, you’ll want to keep tabs on the next smartphone from Realme.

The first-ever smartphone camera with a 64-megapixel resolution is not far from release now, and Realme have released some promotional images so we know what we can expect when it appears on the scene. One image shows a stadium from long distance, and it effectively demonstrates the dynamic range of the camera. The image is very large and captures a decent level of detail, albeit not the best we’ve seen on a smartphone. The high-resolution sensor will be joined by three others for a versatile quadruple camera module on the as-yet unnamed smartphone.

The image certainly looks promising, and we’re looking forward to putting the device through its paces for ourselves once it’s released. The 64-megapixel sensor could represent another big improvement for smartphone cameras, stepping beyond the popular Sony IMX586 48-megapixel sensor currently popular among many different manufacturers in devices such as the the Asus Zenfone 6, the Xiaomi Mi 9, and the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Along with this 64-megapixel sensor there will be three more lenses in the camera set-up, including a super wide angle lens with 119-degree field of view and a f/2.2 aperture, and a macro sensor to allow you to shoot images at very close range.

Currently the camera we rate as the best belongs to the Huawei P30 Pro: it boasts an unrivalled 5x lossless zoom, and can keep more detail under low light conditions than any other smartphone we’ve tried out. Despite the high resolution of this new camera sensor and the variety of lenses, it’s very unlikely that it will challenge the very best camera phones due to factors such as image processing which are also crucial to the photographic quality.

