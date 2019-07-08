If root vegetable-based puns aren’t your thing, clove your eyes now. There’s a lot of layers to the reveal of two new special editions of the Realme X. New Garlic and Onion versions of the phone have been unveiled – and no, it’s not an April Fools gag.

The special editions are actually quite good looking if you can get past the initial vegetable shock. Unfortunately, it looks like we won’t be getting our hands on these unique Realme X Naoto Fukawawa Edition phones anytime soon.

The Realme X is launching in China on July 15 and it’s a really impressive device for its low price – there’s no word on any plans to release it in the West yet.

Related: Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals

According to The Verge, the special editions are collectively named after the man that designed them – individually they are unashamedly called the Realme X Garlic Edition and Realme X Onion Edition.

The Realme X is already priced super cheap at just 1799 Yuan (~£210) for its top spec model. These two special editions will only cost you an extra 100 yuan (~£12) too.

The combination of cheap price and solid internals could make the device popular if it does make its way to our shores. The Realme X comes with a Snapdragon 710 processor, a 6.530inch OLED display, an in-display fingerprint scanner and a pop-up selfie camera – meaning there’s no notch on the display. You can grab up to 8GB of RAM and the Realme X even retains the headphone jack.

Related: Best cheap phones

We’ve been keeping an eye on Realme’s upcoming flagship – the X – in case it does release in the UK/US, and what we’ve seen so far has impressed. The Realme X is shaping up to be a fitting rival to the Pixel 3a in many respects. The Realme X is also expected to feature Samsung’s new 64-megapixel camera sensor as part of its rear camera setup – a setup combining four camera sesnors.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More