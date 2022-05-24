Realme Pad X could be a new high-end Android tablet contender

Realme has outlined some of the specs for its forthcoming high-end Android tablet, the Realme Pad X, just ahead of its official launch.

Realme will be officially unveiling the Pad X on May 26, which is just two days from now. As is often the case with these China-based launches, however, the company has offered a fairly hefty pre-announcement info splurge.

Over on China’s go-to social network Weibo, Realme’s Xu Chi Chase has been running through some of the things we can look forward to. The Realme Pad X will be fronted by an 11-inch 2K LCD, which will be flanked by four speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Another interesting snippet is that the Pad X will ape Apple’s Center Stage feature, which ensures that subjects remain centred on video calls when using the iPad’s ultra-wide selfie camera.

The Realme Pad X has also been confirmed to feature an 8,340mAh battery and 33W charging. You’ll be able to expand its storage, too, courtesy of a MicroSD card slot.

We learned previously that the Pad X would be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chip. That’s quite an old chip now, and it’s never quite been a flagship component, but it served the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro reasonably well.

After several years of meekly accepting a kicking from the imperious iPad, the high-end Android tablet market appears to be rallying.

Samsung continues to turn out great top-end tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Lenovo has turned out the fine Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, and even Google is getting back into the premium tablet game with the Pixel Tablet.