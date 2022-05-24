 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Realme Pad X could be a new high-end Android tablet contender

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Realme has outlined some of the specs for its forthcoming high-end Android tablet, the Realme Pad X, just ahead of its official launch.

Realme will be officially unveiling the Pad X on May 26, which is just two days from now. As is often the case with these China-based launches, however, the company has offered a fairly hefty pre-announcement info splurge.

Over on China’s go-to social network Weibo, Realme’s Xu Chi Chase has been running through some of the things we can look forward to. The Realme Pad X will be fronted by an 11-inch 2K LCD, which will be flanked by four speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Another interesting snippet is that the Pad X will ape Apple’s Center Stage feature, which ensures that subjects remain centred on video calls when using the iPad’s ultra-wide selfie camera.

The Realme Pad X has also been confirmed to feature an 8,340mAh battery and 33W charging. You’ll be able to expand its storage, too, courtesy of a MicroSD card slot.

We learned previously that the Pad X would be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chip. That’s quite an old chip now, and it’s never quite been a flagship component, but it served the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro reasonably well.

After several years of meekly accepting a kicking from the imperious iPad, the high-end Android tablet market appears to be rallying.

Samsung continues to turn out great top-end tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Lenovo has turned out the fine Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, and even Google is getting back into the premium tablet game with the Pixel Tablet.

You might like…

Pixel Tablet needs a radical new Android vision to succeed

Pixel Tablet needs a radical new Android vision to succeed

Chris Smith 2 weeks ago
Best tablet 2022: the 8 top options for every buyer

Best tablet 2022: the 8 top options for every buyer

Alastair Stevenson 1 month ago
iPad Pro (2022): What we know about the next flagship Apple tablet

iPad Pro (2022): What we know about the next flagship Apple tablet

Max Parker 2 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.