Realme is set to launch the “best value” 5G smartphone on May 12

Realme has announced that it will launch two new smartphones and a tablet on May 12, all apparently boasting great bang for your buck.

Realme is due to launch the Realme 9, Realme 9 5G, and the Realme Pad Mini in Europe on May 12, claiming these to be “the best value 4G and 5G smartphones and mini tablet available in 2022.”

Along with this announcement news, the manufacturer has confirmed that the Realme 9 will be the first smartphone boast a Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor, which has an impressive 106-megapixel resolution. However, this is one of the few crumbs of information we know for sure so far about the trio of devices, so make sure to follow Trusted Reviews‘ launch coverage to get the full lowdown – especially as Realme has cryptically teased that “one mighty surprise” will also be revealed at the event.

Realme 9 5G

Although the specs sheets are still tightly under wraps for now, we have at least been treated to a few tantalising product images in the mean time. The above shot shows off the Realme 9 5G in action, and at least in appearance it does seem to closely resemble the already-released Realme 9 Pro Plus. Hopefully it resembles this handset in its performance too, since we awarded that one 4.5 stars out of 5 and described it as “a stand-out option in the £350 smartphone category.”

Realme Pad Mini

The above image teases the launch of the Realme Pad Mini, and also confirms two key specifications of this Android tablet; it will have a large 6400mAh battery, and, despite its name, a relatively big 8.7-inch screen. In our review of its larger sibling, the Realme Pad, we praised that device’s screen and design quality but noted that the processor was not especially powerful. If this tablet boasts any improvements, we hope that a chipset upgrade will be on the list.

Our excitement for this launch has only been stoked by the brand’s performance so far this year, especially with the launch of its most premium device to date; the Realme GT 2 Pro, blew us away and not least for its innovative paper-like textured rear panel. We also praised it lavishly for its gorgeous display, flagship-level performance, excellent battery life and leading fast-charging capabilities; we can only hope that a taste of these features will also make their way to the successor of the Realme 8.