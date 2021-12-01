Realme GT 2 Pro confirmed to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

It’s been confirmed that the Realme GT Pro 2 will be one of the first phones to pack Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

Realme recently confirmed the name of its forthcoming flagship phone, as well as the very fact that it would indeed be its “first and most premium flagship phone”.

Now we’ve received confirmation that the formerly value-obsessed brand means business at the Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital 2021. The company has confirmed that it will be “one of the first manufacturers to launch a smartphone powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform” in the shape of the Realme GT 2 Pro.

The announcements have been coming thick and fast from Qualcomm’s Tech Summit. First we got the confirmation that the next flagship Qualcomm chip wouldn’t in fact be called the Snapdragon 898, but rather the somehow-even-less-wieldy Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Then the related third party manufacturer hardware announcements started in earnest. We learned that the Xiaomi 12 would indeed be the first phone to come packing Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 power.

We also learned that what will probably turn out to be the Oppo Find X4 Pro will also run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Now Realme, too, has thrown its name into the mix with the GT 2 Pro.

Other rumours point to a triple-camera system led by a pair of 50MP sensors, a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 5000mAh battery.

Unofficial renders suggest that the Realme GT 2 Pro might sport a striking Nexus 6P-like design, too.

While the Realme GT 2 Pro will be the brand’s first outright flagship phone, it has been taking steps in that direction of late. Last year’s Realme GT (pictured) packed Snapdragon 888 power, which was the precursor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.