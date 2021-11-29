 large image

Realme GT 2 Pro confirmed as renders and specs leak

Jon Mundy

Realme has confirmed the name of its first true flagship phone, the Realme GT 2 Pro, just as renders and specs hit the internet.

The company’s founder and CEO Sky Li tweeted the confirmation recently, promising Realme’s “first and most premium flagship phone”.

That’s about it for information on the Realme GT 2 Pro, but we have a good idea of what to expect – not to mention a sharp-looking render – courtesy of a report from established tipster OnLeaks (in conjunction with 91mobiles).

It seems the Realme GT 2 Pro will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip (formerly referred to as the Snapdragon 898), 12GB of RAM, a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 5000mAh battery.

On the camera front we’re looking at an impressive-looking pair of 50MP sensors – presumably wide and ultra-wide – and an 8MP third sensor. The selfie camera will be a 32MP unit.

As you can see from the renders, there are definite Google Nexus 6P vibes at play here, thanks to that pronounced width-spanning camera module. We’re also detecting a little of the Oppo Find X3 Pro’s blistered camera module in there, which is unsurprising given that the two companies operate under the same BBK Electronics roof.

We’ve also heard rumours of 125W fast charging support, which would be seriously rapid.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is rumoured to be launched some time in the first quarter of 2022. OnLeaks claims that it’ll cost $799 for the base model, which is certainly premium by Realme’s standards, with the Realme GT costing a mere €449.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.
