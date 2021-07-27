Tweets have been hinting that Realme will be the first company to bring magnetic wireless charging to the Android platform.

Realme is gearing up to release a game changer for Android users everywhere, as the new Realme Flash phone will debut the first wireless magnetic charger, called MagDart, according to reports by GSMArena.

Similar to Apple’s MagSafe charger, the MagDart will clip onto the back of an Android device and charge the phone. Charging speeds are rumoured to exceed the 15W limit that the current MagSafe tech reaches, which would make it the fastest magnetic charger in the world.

The tradeoff for such a powerful charger is that the MagDart appears to be very bulky and much bigger than the MagSafe, potentially requiring an active cooling fan to keep thermals at a steady temperature.

If Realme is taking notes from Apple and using the MagSafe solution, you can expect the Realme Flash to have magnets surrounding the charging coil inside the phone, which would make it easier to align the charging coil within the device with a supported charger.

Just as Apple has done, Realme may also introduce other magnetic accessories with its phone, much like the wallet attachment and the new MagSafe battery pack.

In the same article, it was reported that the Realme Flash will be a flagship phone packing a Snapdragon 888 processor, with a leaked render of the phone showing that at least one of the models will have 256GB of storage and 12GB RAM. GSMArena also announced that the software would be based on Android 11 with the Realme UI 2.0 overlay on top.

There have been further suggestions that Realme will be launching another version of the magnetic charger, one that would be noticeably slimmer, offer 15W wireless charging and be more reminiscent of Apple’s MagSafe puck, according to reports from Gizmochina last week. You can expect this charger to be less powerful than its counterpart.

Realme has steered clear of bundling wireless chargers with any of its other phones in the past, but the company does sell Qi wireless chargers that work with other accessories like earbuds.