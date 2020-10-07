Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

Realme 7 series revealed: New MediaTek gaming chip and 64W SuperDart charging take centre stage

Adam Speight |

Realme has fully revealed its new 7 series of phones. The Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro have a fair few differences – with the Realme 7 standing out for its new MediaTek G95 gaming processor and 90Hz display, and the Pro model sporting 65W charging and a Super AMOLED display.

If you’ve got an interest in the Realme brand then it’s likely caught your eye for its ability to bring impressive specs down to such a low price – with the Realme X50 5G taking the world by storm earlier this year.

These new Realme phones aim to save you even more money with even lower prices. The 7 could truly be a budget marvel if the new MediaTek G95 lives up to its hype while the Pro is a more complex proposition at a price much closer to the strong X50 5G.

Realme 7

Realme 7

The 7 will start at £179 in the UK, with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. You can then pay £199 if you want 6GB/64GB or £239 for 8GB/128GB. Let’s take a look at the full list of the specs:

  • MediaTek G95 gaming processor
  • 6.5-inch FHD+ 90Hz display
  • Mist White or Mist Blue colours
  • 48MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, macro lens and “B&W” portrait lens
  • 16MP selfie camera
  • 5000mAh battery
  • 30W fast charging
  • Physical fingerprint scanner
  • USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack

Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7 Pro (Mirror White)

The specs of the regular 7 series phone are mighty impressive and, especially at the 8GB/128GB model, it could offer tremendous value if the performance stands up to scrutiny. In our hands-on review, we did find some slowdown when it came to daily tasking but the gaming performance is nothing to be sniffed at.

Onto the device that finds itself not too far off-putting Realme in competition with itself – there remain some notable differences between the new £239 7 Pro and its £299 Realme X50 5G sibling. Here are the key specs:

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display
  • Mirror Silver or Mirror Blue colours
  • 64MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, macro lens and “B&W” portrait lens
  • 32MP selfie camera
  • 4500mAh battery
  • 65W fast charging
  • In-display fingerprint scanner
  • USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack

The key takeaways of the 7 Pro are its focus on camera tech and that extremely fast charging. Unlike the Samsung sensor on the regular model, the 7 Pro camera steps things up with an offering from Sony. While the 65W SuperDart charging is something even the X50 5G didn’t offer and promises a full charge in just 34 minutes.

Realme 7 will be available from the UK from October 21 at Realme UK and Amazon UK. Realme 7 Pro is available in the UK earlier from October 13 – also at Realme UK and Amazon UK.

