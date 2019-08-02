Realme to unveil groundbreaking 64-megapixel quad-camera phone

An industry-leading 64-megapixel camera will be joined by three other sensors on Realme’s next smartphone — and we’ll see it soon.

Realme will unveil its latest smartphone camera on August 5 and it’s going to be something special.

The device’s launch event will take place in New Delhi and as if the first-ever 64-megapixel smartphone camera sensor wasn’t enough, it will be joined by three other lenses to form a quad-camera arrangement. But most promisingly of all, Realme is well-known for the value of its handsets — so you could make this one yours for a snip.

But on this score, there’s going to be competition from a rival Chinese brand. Xiaomi has also teased a 64-megapixel camera sensor with the below picture of a cat (well, what else?)

The sensor itself is manufactured by Samsung but it looks like it will first hit the market under one of the aforementioned Chinese smartphone brands. As competition heats up in the mid-range smartphone market, it’ll be fascinating to find out which manufacturer can pull it off the best — check back for our reviews to see our verdict.

While two and even three rear cameras have become very common, it’s still fairly rare to see a four-camera setup. But the snapper we rate as the best currently available — that of the Huawei P30 Pro — is a four-sensor module and its versatility is one of the main factors setting it apart from the rest.

The P30 Pro has a main sensor, an ultrawide lens, a telephoto lens, and a Time of Flight sensor; we don’t yet know what types of sensors the Realme phone will have, and we’ll probably have to wait until August 5 to find out.

Even with the impressive specs we’ve seen so far, it’s very unlikely that it will rival the photography performance of the premium P30 Pro, but it’ll undoubtedly be far more wallet-friendly.

