The Realme 5 is shaping up to be a budget champ

Where 4 art thou?! The Realme 5 will be the successor to the excellent Realme 3, and the handset appears to have taken a trip to Geekbench towers. It has provided us with some juicy tidbits about the phone’s potential performance.

The Realme 5 series has been heavily rumoured – with quite a lot of information emerging about the Realme 5 Pro’s camera setup. Fortunately, we’ve now got some information on the specs of the Realme 5.

According to GSMArena, the Realme 5 will feature the mid-range Snapdragon 665 processor and 4GB of RAM, and will run Android 9 Pie at launch with the company’s ColorOS 6 on top. It reportedly hit a single-core score of 1525 and a multi-core score of 5498 in its Geekbench testing.

The main appeal of the Realme series is the price – and the Realme 5 series does not look like it will disappoint. It’s expected to be priced at around Rs 10,000-Rs 12,000 (~ £117-£140) in India. While the Realme 5 Pro price will allegedly be around Rs 15,000 (£175).

Interested parties may be wondering what happened to the Realme 4. You may recall Realme’s fellow Chinese company OnePlus jumped from the 3t to the OnePlus 5. The reason is simple – 4 is considered unlucky in China.

The Realme 5 Pro has got most of the attention in the run-up to launch. The 5 Pro is expected to launch with anambitious quad-camera setup. We’ve already seen some images from the unique 64-megapixel sensor camera and they’ve generated some hype.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we were big fans of the last round of phones from the budget manufacturer. Here’s what we wrote in our 4.5-star review of the Realme 3 Pro:

“The Realme 3 Pro may be an underdog, but it’s an all-rounder with a standout camera for the price, not to mention very fast charging too. Provided you can get past the plastic body, micro USB port and lack of NFC, the rest of the smartphone delivers nothing short of excellent value.”

