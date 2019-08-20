If you want a versatile smartphone camera without it costing the Earth, the upcoming Realme 5 series could be a smart option. Here’s all we know about the devices so far.

The Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro have just launched and the quadruple camera boasted by both devices no doubt serves as their key selling point. But just as noteworthy is the price, starting from ₹9,999 (~£116) for the base model and ₹13,999 (~£162) for the Pro version. It’s very rare to see such a versatile camera arrangement at such low prices, so we’re looking forward to checking out the performance on offer.

The Realme 5 has a large 6.5-inch screen with a 720 x 1600 resolution. Underneath, there’s a Snapdragon 665 chipset and three different memory variants: 3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB, and 4GB/128GB. The quad-camera is comprised of a 12-megapixel primary snapper, a 119-degree 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor (with 4cm focus), and a depth sensor. The battery capacity is a very impressive 5000mAh too but it’s disappointing that it still relies on a micro USB port rather than USB-C.

By comparison, the Realme 5 Pro has a superior 48-megapixel main camera sensor and a more powerful Snapdragon 712 chip. There are again three storage options: 4GB/64GB, 6GB/64GB, and 8GB/128GB. Another significant upgrade is that this phone has a USB-C port that supports 20W VOOC fast-charging. However, in two notable respects the device comes up short against its sibling: the screen is smaller, at 6.5 inches, as is the battery at 4035mAh.

We were very impressed with the Realme 3 Pro, awarding it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review. Camera results and performance both impressed for the bargain price and fast charging, in particular, was noteworthy. The reservations we had included the phone’s lack of NFC (essential for contactless mobile payment support), the plastic body and the use of micro USB instead of a USB-C port. The Realme 5 Pro seems to be a genuine improvement, going by the specs sheet alone, so we can’t wait to put it through its paces in our review.

