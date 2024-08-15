Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Realme 320W charger smashes world record speeds

Chris Smith

Smartphone maker Realme has unveiled a new fast charging technology that can replenish a handset’s battery from 0-100% in well under five minutes.

The company has unveiled a 320W SuperSonic Charge technology and demonstrated it to fans in China this week.

The new world’s faster charging tech can fully charge a 4,400mAh battery in 4 minutes and 30 seconds. It can get more than quarter full in one minute, and it takes less than two minutes to charge the battery above 50%.

That beats an existing technology from Xiaomi-owned Redmi which offered 300W charging. This version replenished a smaller 4,000mAh battery from empty to full in four minutes and 55 seconds.

You can see a deomnstration below (via GSM Arena):

Realme is calling the 320W adaptor a “Power Cannon” and says it will transfer the juice via a pair of USB-C ports, while it also supports standards like UFCS (up to 320W), PD, and SuperVOOC.

Realme already has a phone with charging speeds of 240W available. The Realme GT3, with a 4,600mAh battery, can be replenished in under 10 minutes. It now appears there’s a path forward for the tech to be superceded on a consumer scale with the 320W “Power Cannon.”

Mainstream Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 series still max out at 45W speeds meaning the devices can be refuelled in around an hour. Meanwhile, iPhone handsets are comparatively sluggish, taking around 90 minutes to get back up to full health.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.

