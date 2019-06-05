Realme 3 Pro is a great Pixel 3a alternative, and it’s out now in the UK

The Realme 3 Pro has a better processor and a lower price than the Pixel 3a — has the new boy on the block beaten Google at its own game?

In our review, we gave the Realme 3 Pro a 4.5-star rating, compared to 4 stars for the Google Pixel 3a. It’s an impressive achievement for an up-and-coming brand (a subsidiary of Oppo) to get one over on one of the world’s biggest tech firms — and now it’s available in the UK, you should definitely consider it if you’re looking for great performance on a tight budget.

First, let’s take a look at the specs sheets. On the one hand, the Google Pixel 3a has a 5.6-inch screen with 1080 x 2220 resolution, a 3000mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 670 processor — along with its industry-renowned 12.2-megapixel camera (the same hardware as the Pixel 3 flagship). By comparison, the Realme 3 Pro has a 6.3-inch 1080 x 2340 resolution, a 16-megapixel main rear camera with complementary 5-megapixel depth sensor, a 4045mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 710 chip. Both run the Android 9 operating system.

As for the price, the Pixel 3a starts from £399 ($399), while the Realme 3 Pro is available from today directly from the manufacturer website starting from €249 (~£220/$280). The yawning disparity in price, despite the comparable and even superior specs, is what brings our attention to the Realme 3 Pro as a true mid-range contender.

In our reviews, we praised the Realme 3 Pro for its great camera (both for stills and videos, which can be recorded in 4K), and we were equally impressed by the screen and snappy performance. The battery life also punches well above its weight, beating flagships such as the Samsung Galaxy S10. Our main niggle was the lack of NFC (meaning you can’t use it for contactless payments, for instance).

Meanwhile, the Pixel 3a also performed well when under review. The camera is flagship-quality, the display is beautiful (but sometimes disappointingly dim), and it has a pleasing, smaller profile that makes it easier to handle. However, the performance did hold us back at times. If you’re purely for an excellent camera, the Pixel 3a is completely the way to go.