Where to watch Real Madrid vs PSG tonight – on TV and online

Real Madrid vs PSG − Where and when to watch tonight’s Champions League clash

We’ve got a juicy encounter to look forward to in the Champions League tonight, with Real Madrid looking to claw back some pride after going down 3-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in September − a game in which both sides inexplicably wore their away kits. To Real’s embarrassment, PSG had most of their big stars missing on the night of their victory, and two of the French outfit’s goals came from former Real man Angel di Maria. Our quick guide reveals all you need to know to tune in to Real Madrid vs PSG on TV and online this evening.

Real Madrid vs PSG kick-off time

Tonight’s game is set to kick off at 8pm GMT, which is 9pm local time in Madrid, where the game is being played.

Real Madrid vs PSG TV channel

BT has the broadcast rights to this, and Real Madrid vs PSG is being shown on BT Sport ESPN. It will follow Galatasaray vs Club Brugge, which kicks off at 5:55pm.

How to live stream Real Madrid vs PSG − even if you’re not in the UK

You can also live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so you’ll have to act fast to avoid disappointment:

Real Madrid vs PSG − Match preview

Few people would have predicted a victory for PSG in the reverse fixture, never mind a 3-0 dismantling of the Spanish giants. Les Parisiens were shorn of their famous front three on that night, with Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani injured, and Neymar suspended.

Cavani is still injured, but Mbappe and Neymar are back. However, there are legitimate questions about whether or not PSG are a better team without their megastar forwards in the line-up.

Real Madrid were awful all over the pitch when they lost in Paris, with the absence of skipper Sergio Ramos (through suspension, of course) extremely obvious. He’ll be tasked with organising Los Blancos’ backline and midfield tonight, and Zinedine Zidane will be hoping that Karim Benzema and co have a better time of it tonight than they did in Paris.

