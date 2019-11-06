Where to watch Real Madrid vs Galatasaray tonight – on TV and online

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Galatasaray tonight – on TV or via a live stream

Real Madrid are in action at the Bernabeu tonight, where they’ll face Galatasaray. Zinedine Zidane’s side won the reverse fixture 1-0 in Istanbul two weeks ago − their only Champions League of the campaign so far. Here’s how you can watch the Real Madrid vs Galatasaray clash tonight on TV or online.

Real Madrid vs Galatasaray kick-off time

The game kicks off at 8pm BST, which is 9pm local time in Madrid, where the game is being played.

Real Madrid vs Galatasaray TV channel

BT has exclusive broadcast rights for the Champions League in the UK, and Real Madrid vs Galatasaray is being shown on BT Sport ESPN.

There will be no build-up, because the early kick-off between Lokomotiv Moscow and Juventus is being shown on the same channel, and will finish right before Real Madrid vs Galatasaray starts.

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

How to live stream Real Madrid vs Galatasaray − even if you’re not in the UK

You can also live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you’re a BT customer but you’re away on holiday or business and worried that you might not be able to access BT Sport, a common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country. We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Real Madrid vs Galatasaray − Match preview

The Champions League is supposed to be Real’s favourite competition, but they’ve struggled to find their feet so far. They’ve lost one, drawn one and won one, and with PSG on three wins out of three going into tonight, it looks like the Madridistas will have to battle it out for second place with Club Bruges and this evening’s opponents, Galatasaray.

Los Blancos would have been very happy to escape the imposing Türk Telekom Stadium with a win two weeks ago, and despite their patchy form they’re the overwhelming favourites tonight.

That said, the Bernabeu hasn’t been their favourite stomping ground over the past year or so ago, perhaps because of the famously fickle home crowd. They’ll be desperate to get off to a fast and positive start, in order to keep the fans off their backs and those infamous white handkerchiefs in their back pockets.

