Real Madrid vs Fenerbahce: Time, TV channel and live stream details

Pre-season fixtures are usually pretty dry affairs, but Real Madrid’s activities − both on the pitch and off it − over the past few weeks have been nothing short of thrilling. The beleaguered Spanish giants are in action again this evening, and you can tune in without paying a penny. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Real Madrid vs Fenerbahce wherever you are.

Real Madrid vs Fenerbahce time

The Real Madrid vs Fenerbahce kick-off time is, sadly, an awkward one. It’s set to start at 5pm BST, which is 6pm local time in Munich, Germany, where the game is being played.

Real Madrid vs Fenerbahce TV channel

ITV has the broadcast rights to this, and Real Madrid vs Fenerbahce is being shown on ITV4. You can catch the build-up from 4:45pm.

How to live stream Real Madrid vs Fenerbahce − even if you’re not in the UK

You’ll be able to live stream Real Madrid vs Fenerbahce through ITV Hub. It’s available on the web, iOS, Android and tvOS, and you can cast it to your TV via Chromecast.

Here are some quick links to get you started:

Worried that you might not be able to access ITV Hub where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Real Madrid vs Fenerbahce − Match preview

If you’re wondering why Real Madrid are facing off against Fenerbahce in Munich today, they’re battling it out for, ahem, third place in the, ahem, Audi Cup. Tottenham and Bayern Munich will feature in the final at 8pm tonight (coverage begins at 7:15pm on ITV4).

Los Blancos are having a truly miserable summer.

They’ve only won one of their pre-season games so far (and that required a penalty shootout), their defence and midfield look just as terrible as they did last season, they still haven’t managed to get rid of the likes of Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez, and some key personnel have picked up injuries.

Even then though, we’d be shocked if they lose to Fenerbahce tonight. The Turkish giants were trounced 6-1 by Bayern Munich on Monday, and really shouldn’t be able to hold up a candle to Zinedine Zidane’s side.

However, as we’ve seen over the last year or so actually, this is no ordinary Madrid side. Will the circus act continue?

