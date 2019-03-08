This Razr Phone leak will make you want a folding phone

Further ‘leaked’ details about Motorola’s all but confirmed Razr Phone have hit the cyber highways, and if any of them prove true it could be the best folding phone to arrive this year.

The latest leak stemmed from XDA Developers which reported getting tipped off about a number of the phone’s features on Friday.

The report suggests the phone, which is currently codenamed “Voyager”, will have a folding “clamshell” design similar to the one detailed in a patent filed by Motorola earlier this year.

This would mean the Razr has a very different hinge mechanism to the competing Galaxy Fold, which folds horizontally inwards and Huawei Mate X, which screen folds outwards.

Instead the Motorola phone will have dual display design. The first display will be a larger one that folds down on itself when the phone is closed. The second will be an external facing front screen for quick actions and alerts.

In a bid to stop unoptimised apps ruining the user experience the new Razr will apparently restrict some functions “access [to the] display on flip”.

The only confirmed apps that will run on the phone’s closed flip mode display are reportedly Motorola’s own Moto Display, Moto Actions, and Moto Camera app.

When folded the “closed display” will apparently work as a trackpad, for doing things like scrolling through menu screens and be able to display “up to” six quick settings tiles to commonly used apps and services.

None of this has been confirmed by Motorola, but if true it could be a far more elegant interface than the Galaxy Fold’s. When closed the Galaxy Fold has an insanely small screen with an atypical aspect ratio. We haven’t had a chance to play with the Fold in person but the screen design left us concerned most apps won’t display correctly on Samsung’s folding phone.

The clamshell design could also solve our biggest concern about the Mate X: the fact the screen is permanently exposed on both sides. Huawei’s not confirmed how scratch resistant the screen is, but we can’t help but feel without protection the Mate X could pick up scratches fairly quickly.

