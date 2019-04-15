We just found out yet another detail about the fabled Razr Phone 2019

A newly filed Bluetooth certification may have revealed yet more details about Motorola’s fabled folding Razr phone.

The filing appeared on Bluetooth’s certification site on Monday and shows the phone will support Bluetooth 5.0. This isn’t surprising, most modern phones support the tech. What’s interesting is that the filing suggests the Razr Phone 2019 will initially be a Verizon exclusive.

This would make sense as Verizon is the only carrier in the US with an active 5G network. Verizon turned on its 5G network in select parts of the US, including Chicago, at the start of April. The launch saw it partner with Motorola and meant Moto Z-series phone owners with the 5G Moto Mod could enjoy 5G data speeds. Verizon’s also inked a deal to be the exclusive seller of Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G in the US.

The Razr is Motorola’s rumoured first folding phone. It’s designed to take on Samsung’s Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X. Official details about the Razr are non existent but rumours suggest it’ll have a very different folding mechanism to its rivals.

According to an alleged, but totally unconfirmed, ‘leak’ in March the Razr will have a dual display design. The first display will be a larger one that folds down on itself when the phone is closed. The second will be an external facing front screen for quick actions and alerts. Motorola has filed patents for similar looking hinge designs, so the info in the ‘leak’ isn’t beyond the realms of possibility.

If accurate this would make it more like a traditional clamshell phone than the Galaxy Fold and Mate X, which have tablet first designs.

The Galaxy Fold went up for preorder last week with an £1800 RRP. The Huawei Mate X is expected to cost an even heftier $2600 when it goes on sale later this year. Pricing for the Razr phone hasn’t been confirmed though separate, completely unsubstantiated, online rumblings suggest it’ll cost around $1500, which isn’t exactly cheap.

