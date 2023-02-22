Razr (2023) could one-up Galaxy Z Flip 5 with huge cover screen
Motorola’s next foldable flip phone – let’s call it the Razr (2023) – could feature a front-spanning cover display that one-ups both the Galaxy Flip 5 and the Oppo Find N2 Flip.
Reliable tipster Evan Blass, aka Evleaks, has posted a bunch of renders of a forthcoming Motorola Razr refresh. The clamshell design and dual-camera configuration are both very similar to last year’s Razr (2022), but there’s one stand-out addition.
The renders show a huge expansion of the cover display from a tiddly 2.7-inches to pretty much covering the entire top half of the phone. It even swallows that dual camera module, which is sitting there besieged like a particularly chunky hole-punch notch.
We also catch a glimpse of the new external screen notifications for the Razr (2023), which appear to reveal a cut down variation of Motorola’s pleasingly stockish take on Android. We also see what appear to be some basic shortcut buttons for weather, calendar and the like.
In doing so, Motorola is following a 2023 trend. The Oppo Find N2 Flip raised the stakes last week with an expanded 3.26-inch Cover Display. Then, just yesterday, we received a tip claiming that the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 would have a larger external screen than the aforementioned Find N2 Flip.
Samsung has come to define this emerging sector of the smartphone industry, so it clearly doesn’t want to be gazumped a mere four or five generations in. This latest Motorola tip adds further intrigue to proceedings, however.
The foldable phone arms race is well and truly on.