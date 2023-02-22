Razr (2023) could one-up Galaxy Z Flip 5 with huge cover screen

Motorola’s next foldable flip phone – let’s call it the Razr (2023) – could feature a front-spanning cover display that one-ups both the Galaxy Flip 5 and the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

Reliable tipster Evan Blass, aka Evleaks, has posted a bunch of renders of a forthcoming Motorola Razr refresh. The clamshell design and dual-camera configuration are both very similar to last year’s Razr (2022), but there’s one stand-out addition.

Image: Evan Blass

The renders show a huge expansion of the cover display from a tiddly 2.7-inches to pretty much covering the entire top half of the phone. It even swallows that dual camera module, which is sitting there besieged like a particularly chunky hole-punch notch.

We also catch a glimpse of the new external screen notifications for the Razr (2023), which appear to reveal a cut down variation of Motorola’s pleasingly stockish take on Android. We also see what appear to be some basic shortcut buttons for weather, calendar and the like.

Image: Evan Blass

In doing so, Motorola is following a 2023 trend. The Oppo Find N2 Flip raised the stakes last week with an expanded 3.26-inch Cover Display. Then, just yesterday, we received a tip claiming that the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 would have a larger external screen than the aforementioned Find N2 Flip.

Samsung has come to define this emerging sector of the smartphone industry, so it clearly doesn’t want to be gazumped a mere four or five generations in. This latest Motorola tip adds further intrigue to proceedings, however.

The foldable phone arms race is well and truly on.