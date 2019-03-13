The iconic Motorola Razr is widely believed to be making a comeback this year, and some of its specs appear to have been revealed in a new leak. Prepare to be… slightly underwhelmed.

According to XDA-Developers, the Motorola Razr 2019 will be powered by the Snapdragon 710, a mid-range processor that features on the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE − a budget version of the Xiaomi Mi 8.

That’ll reportedly be paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and be joined by the Adreno 616 GPU and either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.

The handset is also said to feature a 2,730mAh battery (possibly with Motorola’s 27W TurboPower fast charging), a 6.2-inch, 2142 x 876 main display, and a 800 x 600 external display. Its size is not yet known.

According to the report, the Motorola Razr 2019 will be available in white, black and gold colour schemes.

While specs aren’t everything, we had been expecting the new Razr to have a slightly more ‘premium’ feature set.

This is based on a report from the Wall Street Journal that emerged earlier this year. That report labelled the Razr reboot a “high-end” phone, and claimed it would have a starting price of around $1500 (~£1170).

No matter which way you look at it, that’s very expensive indeed, and places the Razr 2019 firmly in Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X territory. Neither of those phones look perfect − far from it − but both Samsung and Huawei have gone big on specs.

The aforementioned Xiaomi Mi 8 SE − which, if the specs reported by XDA-Developers prove accurate, will offer a similar level of performance to the Razr 2019 − had an RRP of 1799 yuan when it was announced. That’s little more than £210.

But before we get carried away, none of this information has come directly from Motorola, so we have to take it with a pinch of salt.

