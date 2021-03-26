Razer’s wacky and awesome Project Hazel face mask is becoming a reality

Razer is pressing ahead with plans to manufacture and sell the Project Hazel face mask concept it outlined at CES 2021 in January.

The high-tech mask features a medical-grade N95 respirator, which is said to block 95 per cent of airborne particles, and Razer now says it plans to press on with making the product a reality.

Beyond the protection from airborne awfulness, the Project Hazel mask features a translucent front panel that enables people to see your mouth move as you talk, potentially bringing relief for those with hearing loss and everyone else who has laboured to understand muffled speech.

Helping with that is the built-in microphone that can capture speech and integrated speakers that amplify the voice in the wild. This is somewhat necessary because the adjustable straps can be used to create an airtight seal that’s also capable of venting out Co2. It’ll also stop you fogging up your glasses, if you wear them.

Naturally, considering this is Razer we’re talking about, there’s Chroma RGB lighting with 16.8 million colours to choose from. Back at CES, Razer also announced a wireless fast charging box that can also disconnect the box with UV light.

In comments to Yahoo Finance, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan pointed out that, despite the pandemic potentially losing the upper hand to vaccines, social distancing and new treatments in many countries, the need for masks is likely to endure in some circumstances for years to come.

“We’ve realised that even with vaccinations we are hearing you still have to be masked up because there is still the risk factor that even if you’re vaccinated you still need to be incredibly careful. Secondly, there are also many countries that are unlikely that are going to get the whole [scale] of vaccinations in the next year or even two so travelling everyone should be very careful.

“So with that in mind, we are going to go ahead and solve the sustainable aspect of the mask which is one of the big things for us. Project Hazel is going to be a reality. We are going to make it happen and I think we will all will be, unfortunately, wearing masks for a long time to come.”