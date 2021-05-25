Razer’s shrunk the Blackwidow V3 gaming keyboard

Razer has launched the Blackwidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed, featuring all of the high-end features of the original Blackwidow V3 gaming keyboard, but in a smaller form.

Here’s what you need to know about it.

New features

With PC gamers clamouring for more desk space in recent years, Razer’s new Blackwidow V3 Mini is 65% the size of a standard gaming keyboard yet still features full-height keys.

And while mini keyboards can controversially ditch the arrow keys for the more minimalistic design, Razer has made sure to retain them for its new keyboard, while also offering playback controls via secondary functions on lettered keys.

This miniature version also features all the best specs as the full-sized Blacwidow V3, including Razer’s own HyperSpeed wireless technology, which is significantly faster than Bluetooth and offers a similar performance to a wired connection with little minimal delay.

The new keyboard comes with a Multi-Device Dongle, which can connect to both the Blackwidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed and a supported Razer gaming mouse simultaneously without requiring a second dongle.

Bluetooth support is included with the Blackwidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed, enabling users to seamlessly switch between up to three paired devices. And if you’re worried about the keyboard running out of juice in the middle of a multiplayer match, you’ve also the option of using a wired connection via the bundled USB-C cable. That shouldn’t be a frequent issue though, with Razer claiming the keyboard lasts up to 200 hours on a single charge.

Razer’s offering the Blackwidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed in two switch flavours: Yellow Switches for a silent, linear approach, and Green Switches for a more clicky, tactile feek. As with the majority of Razer keyboards, there will be per-key RGB lighting and Doubleshot AMS keycaps that allow for an 80 million keystroke lifespan.

Price

Those specs are as good as they’re going to get for a 65% size gaming keyboard, but that does mean it has a steep price. Razer is charging £179.99 / $179.99 / €189.99 for the Blackwidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed, making it one of the most expensive gaming keyboards on the market.

But if you’re willing to spend big in order to get a small form factor gaming keyboard with top-notch specs, then you’ll be pleased to know it’s available to buy right now.

Not sure whether you want to buy it? Then keep an eye out on our upcoming review, as we’ll be testing out the Blackwidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed to determine whether it’s worth the high price. And if you can’t wait until then, check out our best gaming keyboard list.