 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Razer’s promised to make its gaming products environmentally friendlier

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Razer is teaming up with UL and Panerai to help kickstart an effort to be more environmentally friendly.

Razer announced its partnership with UL and Panerai at RazerCon this year, with the carbon-neutral live stream including how the company is planning to create a greener future.

UL is a global safety certification company, and the goal is for UL to aid Razer in meeting its new environmental and economic goals, with one of the first projects for Razer including sustainability targets and the development of Product Category Rules for gaming products.

One of the biggest factors in the gaming industry regarding sustainability is that there is no standardised way to measure an eco-product, which means there are no baseline standards that companies can use as a guide.

Razer sustainability

Razer is planning to work with UL to create one, with the greater goal of kickstarting an industry level effort to become more sustainable and start identifying the key indicators of the environmental impact of the industry.

The hope is also that manufacturers will have a better way to seek Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for gaming products. The EPD is an objective report that tells us what a product is made of and how it impacts the environment over its entire life cycle.

The two companies will also be working to enlist stakeholders that can create a comprehensive and objective way for manufacturers in the industry to measure the impact they have on the environment.

Looking past the partnership with UL, Razer has also teamed up with Panerai, the watch manufacturer, to work on ocean preservation, with a section of RazerCon dedicated to making time for the ocean.

Razer sustainability

The year-long campaign will include both companies working to enhance ocean literacy, with a limited edition co-branded timepiece also being revealed. It will be hitting the markets next year and will be made of sustainable material.

Razer has been vocal about its environmental campaigns; last year the company introduced Sneki Snek as its sustainability mascot, alongside a partnership with Conservation International to help protect trees.

Razer sustainability

Sneki Snek currently has his own cartoon series that helps teach fans about sustainability, in further attempts from the company to educate people on the importance of the environment.

Razer is one of many companies looking to improve it’s products sustainability. Audio brand Bang & Olufsen pledged to work to create more “cradle to cradle” sustainable products earlier this year, when it revealed its Beosound Level wireless speaker had become the “first consumer speaker” to receive the initiative’s Bronze sustainability accreditation.

You might like…

Best Gaming Headset 2021: Top picks for PC, PS5, Xbox and Switch

Best Gaming Headset 2021: Top picks for PC, PS5, Xbox and Switch

Gemma Ryles 21 hours ago
Best gaming keyboard 2021: Our top 10 keyboard picks

Best gaming keyboard 2021: Our top 10 keyboard picks

Reece Bithrey 3 months ago
Best gaming mouse 2021: Top 10 wired and wireless mice

Best gaming mouse 2021: Top 10 wired and wireless mice

Reece Bithrey 3 months ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.