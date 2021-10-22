Razer is teaming up with UL and Panerai to help kickstart an effort to be more environmentally friendly.

Razer announced its partnership with UL and Panerai at RazerCon this year, with the carbon-neutral live stream including how the company is planning to create a greener future.

UL is a global safety certification company, and the goal is for UL to aid Razer in meeting its new environmental and economic goals, with one of the first projects for Razer including sustainability targets and the development of Product Category Rules for gaming products.

One of the biggest factors in the gaming industry regarding sustainability is that there is no standardised way to measure an eco-product, which means there are no baseline standards that companies can use as a guide.

Razer is planning to work with UL to create one, with the greater goal of kickstarting an industry level effort to become more sustainable and start identifying the key indicators of the environmental impact of the industry.

The hope is also that manufacturers will have a better way to seek Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for gaming products. The EPD is an objective report that tells us what a product is made of and how it impacts the environment over its entire life cycle.

The two companies will also be working to enlist stakeholders that can create a comprehensive and objective way for manufacturers in the industry to measure the impact they have on the environment.

Looking past the partnership with UL, Razer has also teamed up with Panerai, the watch manufacturer, to work on ocean preservation, with a section of RazerCon dedicated to making time for the ocean.

The year-long campaign will include both companies working to enhance ocean literacy, with a limited edition co-branded timepiece also being revealed. It will be hitting the markets next year and will be made of sustainable material.

Razer has been vocal about its environmental campaigns; last year the company introduced Sneki Snek as its sustainability mascot, alongside a partnership with Conservation International to help protect trees.

Sneki Snek currently has his own cartoon series that helps teach fans about sustainability, in further attempts from the company to educate people on the importance of the environment.

Razer is one of many companies looking to improve it’s products sustainability. Audio brand Bang & Olufsen pledged to work to create more “cradle to cradle” sustainable products earlier this year, when it revealed its Beosound Level wireless speaker had become the “first consumer speaker” to receive the initiative’s Bronze sustainability accreditation.