Razer’s new Huntsman V2 Analog keyboard fixes a major PC gaming flaw

Razer has announced the Huntsman V2 Analog, which is the company’s first gaming keyboard to feature Analog Optical Switches.

These cutting-edge switches allow keys to have customisable and dual-step actuation, enabling the Razer’s keys to mimic the feel of an Analog joystick.

For example, a gentle press of ‘W’ could activate forward movement at walking speed, while a hard press could trigger a faster sprint, eliminating the need for pressing down on two keys simultaneously.

This dual-step actuation also allows keys to offer two functions simultaneously. Razer gives the example of “taking out a grenade and throwing it in the same keystroke.”

The Huntsman V2 Analog also allows you to adjust each key’s actuation point, ranging from 1.5mm to 3.6mm. This means you can set certain keys to require harder presses to activate its input, while allowing other keys to trigger from lighter taps for a speedier response.

But how do Analog switches actually work? The Huntsman V2 Analog uses lasers to recognise key presses, just like with any other optical gaming keyboard. However, the Analog switches take things a step further by being able to measure how far down each key has been pressed.

The likes of actuation will be able to customised via Razer’s Synapse software, which is the same programme that allows existing Razer peripheral owners to tweak the likes of RGB lighting and Macro keys.

Moving away from the new switches, Razer has confirmed the new keyboard will feature the familiar Razer Huntsman Elite form factor, with the media keys and digital dial still included. Razer is however adding doubleshot PBT keycaps for a for a sturdy, textured finish.

The Razer Huntsman V2 Analog is powered by a single braided USB-C cable, with a bundled adaptor allowing for a USB 3.0 Type-A connection. A second cable can also be plugged into the keyboard for optional USB 3.0 passthrough.

Razer’s new keyboard will be one of the more expensive options out there, priced at £249.99/$249.99 /€269.99. The Huntsman V2 Analog is available to buy from the Razer store right now and will also be available through third-party retailers from 9 February 2021.

Keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for our upcoming review, as we’ll determine whether it’s one of the best gaming keyboards you can buy.