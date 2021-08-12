Razer’s new accessories add RGB lighting to old keyboards

Razer has announced a new range of keyboard accessory sets for all your gaming needs.

If you’re looking for some new keyboard accessories, today is your lucky day. Razer is launching a brand new range of accessory sets, bringing a bit of the company’s distinct personality to your existing gaming set-up.

Read on to see the new items that are being launched.

Phantom Keycap Upgrade Set

The new Keycap Upgrade Set features a 2-in-1 aesthetic, giving you the choice between a sleek and minimalist keyboard and a colourful, brighter option.

The pudding design means that when your keyboard is turned off, the Chroma RGB is off, giving the keys a stealth effect look, furthering the minimalist style.

When the keyboard is on, the translucent sidewall allows for brighter and crisper RGB lighting, with keycaps that have legends that are bottom-lasered, which should stop any of the keys from wearing off through constant use.

The Phantom Keycap Upgrade Set is currently available as a 128-keycap set, in either black or white. It’s compatible with Razer’s Mini, Tenkeyless and other full-sized mechanical and optical keyboards that feature a standard bottom row US and UK layout.

You can also grab a keyboard on the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Phantom Edition, which also was launched yesterday.

The Phantom Keycap Upgrade Set will cost you £34.99/$34.99/€39.99 and is available in Classic Black or Mercury White.

PBT Keycap and Coiled Cable Upgrade Set

The PBT Keycap and Coiled Cable Upgrade set allow you to bring the durability of Doubleshot PTB plastic to any keyboard. The keys are durable, with a textured look and feel that Razer says shouldn’t wear down to a shiny finish.

The legends have very thin fonts, and due to the Doubleshot moulding process, the design should hold its own for a long time.

The Coiled Cable is a USB-C to USB-A cable that should be able to easily replace a USB-C keyboard’s detachable cable.

The cables come in four colours and can extend to 2m, but features a coiled design to keep your desk space tidy for a cleaner aesthetic. The cable is also braided to help prevent it from fraying or suffering from abrasion or tears, so it should have no issue breaking on you mid-game.

If you’re interested in the PBT Keycap and Coiled Cable Upgrade Set, it’s going for £49.99/$49.99/€59.99 and you can choose from Razer Green, Quartz Pink, Classic Black and Mercury White.

Ergonomic Wrist Rests

The Ergonomic Wrist Rests let you get comfy, even while you’re gaming. They come in four variations:

Razer Ergonomic Wrist Rest Pro for Full-sized Keyboards with cooling gel memory foam

Razer Ergonomic Wrist Rest for Full-sized Keyboards with leatherette memory foam

Razer Ergonomic Wrist Rest for Tenkeyless Keyboards with leatherette memory foam

Razer Ergonomic Wrist Rest for Mini Keyboards with leatherette memory foam

So you should find a Wrist Rest for whatever size keyboard you have, and since it’s not directly attached to the keyboard there’s nothing stopping you from using it on other keyboards as well.

The Rests feature anti-slip rubber feet, which should make sure you stay steady for the duration of your game, and the cushioning should help keep any wrist strain at bay.

Razer does recommend you clean the Wrist Rest with a lightly damp cloth to keep it fresh, but past that there isn’t much upkeep here.

If you’re wanting to buy an Ergonomic Wrist Rest, the price will depend on which variation you want. The smaller versions start at £19.99/$19.99/€24.99 and the bigger versions go to £34.99.

Where can I find them?

All of the new Razer accessory’s are available to buy now, and they’re exclusively available on Razer’s website until 11 September, after which you’ll be able to find them in Razer stores and other retailers.