Razer’s Barracuda X headset offers wireless freedom for PS5 and Switch

Razer has launched a new gaming headset called the Razer Barracuda X, which supports multiple platforms including PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch and mobile.

This is thanks to a new USB-C dongle that features Razer HyperSpeed technology for a low-latency wireless performance. Simply plug the dongle into a USB-C port your device (or into a USB-A port with the bundled adapter) and you’ll be able to get wireless audio right away.

Unfortunately, the Barracuda X does not support wireless connectivity with the Xbox Series X, which requires a proprietary Xbox Wireless connection, but will work via the 3.5mm headphone jack for wired play. There’s also no Bluetooth support here, making the bundled adapter essential for wireless use.

The Barracuda X features the Razer TriForce 40mm drivers for a “high-end audio performance”, which are apparently a scaled down take on the Razer Blackshark’s 50mm drivers. Support for 7.1 surround sound is available on PC, while PS5 3D audio is supported too.

Razer has also made sure to make this headset as comfortable as possible, adding memory foam ear cushions to the low-profile ear cups. The headband is also soft and thick, preventing it from digging into your noggin’ during extended gaming sessions.

You also get a detachable Razer HyperClear Cardioid microphone, allowing you to use the Barracuda as a normal headset away from your gaming system whenever you fancy. Razer claims the microphone offers improved voice isolation, blocking out background noise from the back and sides.

While Razer has traditionally lavished its headphone peripherals with flashy green or pink , the Barracuda X has far more subtle looks with a uniform black styling. The headset only weighs 250g too, making them a good option for those who want a portable pair of headphones.

The Razer Barracuda X is available to buy today from both the Razer store and third-party sellers, with an RRP of £99.99 / $99.99 / €99.99.