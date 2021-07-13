Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Razer’s Barracuda X headset offers wireless freedom for PS5 and Switch

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Razer has launched a new gaming headset called the Razer Barracuda X, which supports multiple platforms including PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch and mobile. 

This is thanks to a new USB-C dongle that features Razer HyperSpeed technology for a low-latency wireless performance. Simply plug the dongle into a USB-C port your device (or into a USB-A port with the bundled adapter) and you’ll be able to get wireless audio right away. 

Unfortunately, the Barracuda X does not support wireless connectivity with the Xbox Series X, which requires a proprietary Xbox Wireless connection, but will work via the 3.5mm headphone jack for wired play. There’s also no Bluetooth support here, making the bundled adapter essential for wireless use. 

Razer Barracuda X

The Barracuda X features the Razer TriForce 40mm drivers for a “high-end audio performance”, which are apparently a scaled down take on the Razer Blackshark’s 50mm drivers. Support for 7.1 surround sound is available on PC, while PS5 3D audio is supported too.

Razer has also made sure to make this headset as comfortable as possible, adding memory foam ear cushions to the low-profile ear cups. The headband is also soft and thick, preventing it from digging into your noggin’ during extended gaming sessions. 

You also get a detachable Razer HyperClear Cardioid microphone, allowing you to use the Barracuda as a normal headset away from your gaming system whenever you fancy. Razer claims the microphone offers improved voice isolation, blocking out background noise from the back and sides. 

While Razer has traditionally lavished its headphone peripherals with flashy green or pink , the Barracuda X has far more subtle looks with a uniform black styling. The headset only weighs 250g too, making them a good option for those who want a portable pair of headphones. 

The Razer Barracuda X is available to buy today from both the Razer store and third-party sellers, with an RRP of £99.99 / $99.99 / €99.99. 

Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

author icon

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

author icon

