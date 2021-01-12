Razer unveils jaw-dropping gaming chair with 60-inch rollout OLED display

Razer may have just won CES 2021 by unveiling a futuristic gaming chair concept packed full of mind-boggling features.

Chief of them all is the 60-inch OLED display, which can fold back into the chair when not in use. The screen is mounted to the chair’s backbone and so rolls out to encircle your head for a ‘full surround’ experience.

Razer has also baked its HyperSense technology into the chair, using vibrations to simulate in-game experiences such as jumping into water or landing on a platform. Think of the vibrations of a PS4 or Xbox controller, but integrated into a gaming chair.

Razer Chroma RGB looks to add further immersion as the lights on both the seat cushion and stand will sync up to your other game peripherals. Supported games will see the lights match in-game events, such as glowing red when you’re running low on health or lighting up green when you’ve activated a power-up.

The chair’s armrests can be folded into a makeshift table which is not only useful for your keyboard and mouse setup, but also as somewhere to rest your snacks and drinks as you game.

Not one to overlook finer detail, Razer has also implemented a neat-and-tidy cable management system allowing you to plug your gaming PC (or console) into the back of the chair’s base.

The bad news is that this gaming chair (titled Project Brooklyn) is just a concept device right now, and so may never actually see the light of day. Razer has at least confirmed it will “continue to develop this gaming chair concept” with it intended to “inspire Razer’s growing portfolio of gaming chairs in the near future.”

So while this gaming chair concept may be a glimpse into the future for gaming hardware, don’t expect to be sitting in one by the end of 2021. And even if Razer did decide to officially launch Project Brooklyn, expect it to come with an absolutely absurd price point. Gaming chairs are already pretty expensive, so we daren’t imagine what one would cost with a foldable 60-inch OLED display built inside.