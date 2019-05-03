Razer’s Star Wars keyboard and mouse look out of this world awesome

Most gaming peripherals look like glow stick-raving goths, sporting jet black design and RGB lighting galore. Razer’s changing it up a bit today though, launching a slew of snazzy Stormtrooper gaming peripherals ahead of Star Wars Day on 4 May.

These products aren’t entirely new mind, with the previously available Razer Atheris Wireless Mouse and Razer BlackWidow Lite Silent Mechanical Keyboard both being treated to the Stormtrooper spruce. There’s even a new 920mm-wide Star Wars mouse mat, which is so long you’ll probably need to take a trip to Ikea for a larger desk.

But while the specs and hardware remain the same, the opportunity to upgrade your gaming setup with such svelte Star Wars gear is mighty tempting, even if you might end up looking like a space nazi sympathiser. What we’d do for a Skywalker alternative range.

Razer was kind enough to send over these Stormtrooper goodies for a close-up look, so we’ve compiled a feature range just in case you fancy turning to the dark side of gaming.

Razer BlackWidow Lite Silent Mechanical Keyboard – Stormtrooper Edition

Even if you’re not a Star Wars obsessive, it would be difficult to deny the Stormtrooper edition of the Razer BlackWidow Lite looks incredibly stylish. That white glow radiating underneath the keys is very ominous, especially when paired with the inky black keys.

Even the keyboard’s braided cable has a black-and-white colour scheme, giving the illusion you’re viewing it through old detective noir filter. And let’s not forget the Imperial crest invading the escape key, which is pretty fun to violently smash.

As mentioned, all the specs remain the identical to the regular Razer BlackWidow Lite keyboard. You get Razer Orange Mechanical Switches, 1000 Hz Ultrapolling, fully programmable keys and an 80-million keystroke lifespan. The the inclusion of O-rings also mean you can customise the loudness of the key’s clickety-clack, so you can be a silent as Boba Fett during a hunt.

Retailing for £99.99, the Stormtrooper edition costs no more than the standard one. We’re impressed with what we’ve seen so far, and it’s a refreshing change to see Razer steer away from the uniform black design. We’ve actually got a review in the pipeline, so keep your eyes on Trusted to see our final verdict.

Razer Atheris Wireless Mouse – Stormtrooper Edition

The Razer Atheris is a diddy little wireless mouse, and while it lacks much in the way of features or design quirks it’s a solid and super-responsive peripheral. If you’re bored of black, the introduction of the Stormtrooper helmet design looks a serious upgrade. And despite going for plastic, the mouse feels very premium and is so smooth we can’t stop stroking it.

The textured grey rubber on the sides stands out a lot more this time round, and complements the ice white of the rest of mouse fabulously well.

The 7200 DPI optical sensor means the Razer Atheris isn’t among the speediest gaming mice in the galaxy, but it should still easily be responsive enough to gun down your enemies – well, unless you’ve the aim of a Stormtrooper that is.

The claimed 350-hour battery life via a pair of AA batteries also means you’ll have to play a hell of a lot of Apex Legends rounds to deplete the charge. The 2.4GHz wireless connection should also be very stable, so you don’t need to worry about losing control in the middle of a firefight.

The Razer Atheris Wireless Mouse – Stormtrooper Edition costs £59.99, so you’ve got to pay a £4.99 premium on the standard black version. That’s a little disappointing, but easy to justify if you want your gaming room to replicate the interior of a Death Star.

Goliathus Extended Gaming Mouse Mat – Stormtrooper Edition

Completing the Stormtrooper set is the Goliathus Extended Gaming Mouse Mat, with the Imperial soldiers posed like a boy band about to take part in some paintball action. Despite the comparison to One Direction, this Goliathus mat looks stone-cold cool. It continues the black-and-white aesthetic, while also subtlety implementing the Imperial badge in the background.

With a 920mm width, it is a little too long for our liking, with a number of eyebrow raises throughout the Trusted office. Then again, this mouse mat is intended to accommodate your keyboard too. You’re going to have to cough up – and we mean a Vader-intensive cough up – a mighty £34.99 for the pleasure of this mouse mat, which is pretty steep.

That said, with the entire Razer Stormtrooper range assembled on your desk, we can’t deny that it looks seriously slick. We know for sure that Vader would use such a setup when racking up his death-to-kill ratio on Battlefront 2.