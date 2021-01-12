Razer reveals ‘smart’ face mask with RGB lighting

Razer has unveiled a new face mask concept, called Project Hazel, at CES 2021 and declared it “the world’s smartest mask”.

The face mask features N95 medical-grade respirator protection thanks to the active ventilators and Smart Pods, which are said to regulate airflow to give you plenty of breathable air while also reducing heat build up. Razer claims that the Smart Pods filter 95% of airborne particles while also seeing high resistance to fluids.

The air-tight seal prevents warm air escaping from the top of the mask, which will be very good news to mask users irritated by fogged-up glasses and contact lenses. Adjustable ear loops also allow you to find the perfect fit, no matter how big or small your noggin’ is.

Razer also showed off the bundled wireless fast charging box, which will not only power up your mask but also disinfect it via the UV-light interior.

Razer has also made sure to use a transparent design at the front so the hard of hearing can still lip read. VoiceAmp Technology (patent pending) will use the built-in microphones to amplify the user’s speech, looking to get rid of the socially awkward muffled speech seen with more conventional masks.

And since this is a Razer product, the Project Hazel face mask will feature Chroma RGB lighting with up to 16.8 million colours that you can tinker with. Judging by the pictures, it looks like it’s just the ring around the ventilators that features RGB lighting, so don’t expect your entire face to light up like a rainbow.

The Razer Project Hazel face mask is just a concept for now, so there’s no guarantee that it will arrive in stores. That said, Razer has confirmed it has already produced real-life samples. Razer also said, “The smart mask concept will continue be optimized through rigorous testing and user feedback to ensure safety compliance and maximum comfort and usability.”

If the mask does go on to launch, there’s currently no word on how much it will cost but expect it to be substantially more costly than the fabric masks you can buy at your local corner shop.