The long-awaited Android Pie update for the somewhat neglected Razer Phone began rolling out yesterday… and then almost immediately rolled back in again.

Razer Phone owners rejoiced as many finally received the signal that they could update to Pie six months after Razer Phone 2 users could – only to see the update get pulled mere hours later.

Related: Best gaming phones

The update was paused due to a bug in the Game Booster, a feature that allows users to create custom performance profiles on an app-by-app basis.

As we wrote in our review of the original Razer Phone: “This means you can boost the maximum FPS count on high performance, multiplayer, reaction-focused games; and lower it, saving battery as a result, for apps where it isn’t important. The app also lets you control whether Ultramotion anti-aliasing is on.”

So, a pretty key feature for a gaming phone.

Other users reported issues with the camera app and game graphics, with one user even claiming to have got caught in a reboot loop.

Razer’s marketing team initially broke the news that an update was coming on Reddit last month, announcing: “We will release an Android Pie upgrade – which includes Android security updates – for the original Razer Phone in coming weeks. We thank all our fans for their support and patience.”

The Razer Phone is widely considered the original gaming phone, thanks to its super fast 120Hz refresh rate and impressive audio performance. However, this was back in 2017, and Razer has largely neglected it ever since.

That’s despite the phone’s successor, the Razer Phone 2, getting the Android 9 Pie update only months after its release.

Related: Best smartphone

At the time of publication, the Razer Phone update is still on pause but the roll out should get underway once again, as soon as the Game Booster bug has been resolved.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More